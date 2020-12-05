Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Watty out?

    Report that Watty out w/shoulder? Confirm?

    Courtesy Flex: https://pacificnwsports.com/gonzaga-...ies-odds-more/

    Page may be out. Here’s what it said,

    We generally don’t do pregame buildups for basketball at Pacific Northwest Sports. This game however, is special. It pits the top two teams in the AP Poll against each other for only the fifth time in the last dozen seasons. It’s also just the second one vs. two matchup that doesn’t include Kentucky, Duke, or Kansas in that time.

    Who: Baylor Bears (3-0) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0)

    Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana.

    When: Saturday, December 5, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. PST.

    TV: CBS. Announcers: Tom McCarthy and “The Coach” Bill Raftery

    Line: Gonzaga -4. Over/Under: 159.5 (Odds Shark).

    Injuries: Gonzaga Out – F Anton Watson (shoulder). Questionable – F Julian Strawther (COVID-19), G Dominick Harris (COVID-19). Baylor: No injuries reported.

    Interesting Trends: Gonzaga has lost one game in the last calendar year (27-1), including seven straight wins. They have won 14 of their last 18 and five straight on neutral courts. The Zags have gone over in 16 of their last 18 games. Baylor is 17-3 straight up in their last 20 but only covered the spread in 13. However, as an underdog, the Bears are six out of seven against the spread.
    Thanks jazz...if this story is true, Id also like the story of how pacific northwest sports.com apparently got the scoop.

    Hoping its poor editing...old data ??

    Update: that link not working now but in their preview of todays Baylor game it listed Watson as out w shoulder injury; Harris & Strawther out w quarantine
    Weird on all counts. They got Harris/Straw wrong as they’re still in Q in FL I believe. The scariest piece is that it’s his shoulder.


    Thanks jazz...if this story is true, I’d also like the story of how pacific northwest sports.com apparently got the scoop.

    Hoping it’s poor editing...old data ??

    Update: that link not working now but in their preview of today’s Baylor game it listed Watson as out w shoulder injury; Harris & Strawther out w quarantine
    Game is also available via Live Stream: CBSSports.com
