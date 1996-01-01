Thread: GU vs Baylor Is the biggest non-conference game ever>#1 vs #2 Awesome

Let's get ready for this one. What gets you fired up for this game? This is the all-time biggest non-conference game ever. It's bigger than Gonzaga vs Duke two years ago. Baylor isn't Duke of course, but they are better than Duke this year. Yes, there's no love lost in our battle with Baylor. We're kind of friends in a big way. The Zags have a huge rivalry going with Duke. But this year, at this time it's us vs Balor, who may be the best team in the country outside of Gonzaga.
I'm hoping to get some high octave energy going about the game tomorrow. What fires you up about the game? ?What do the Zags need to do to win? What can you do to get fired up and be a great fan behind this team. Yes, this year fandom is all about virtual, but virtual or not, we CAN BE GREAT FANS IN OUR HOMES or wherever we watch this game. The team WILL FEEL our energy.
1. Playing #2 in the country, Balor gets me fired up. The fact that Baylor has most of their team back from last year and would have been a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This game is a replacement game for not being able to get into March Madness last Spring. Thank you CBS for scheduling the game, even if it's at 10 am, which I do like in fact.
2. Baylor is supposed to have the best backcourt in the country. I believe our Zags are every bit as good. I am so excited to see our backcourt go up against theirs.
3. Their defense is supposed to be the best in the land, especially their guards. I want to see how are very talented guards battle their defense. IMO Zag guards are the best passers in the country and it will awesome to see us attack their defense.
4. I think we win the battle in the paint with the penetrating ability of Timme and our guards. We have the best penetrating guards in the USA imo. This will be fun to watch.
II What do the Zags need to do to win. Win the battle between the backcourts. Penetrate their defense with excellent passing on pick and rolls. Battle them on the boards the way we did against West Virginia. Run Baby Run, all night long.
III. What can I do? Wear my best and luckiest Zag gear which includes my long sleeve, blue, pullover sweatshirt (cotton) and my Zag ball cap, and Zag sweats. And never give up. Keep the faith all night long.
Go Zags!