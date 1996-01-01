Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Injury/Status updates on Suggs/Harris/Strawther?

  Today, 10:11 AM
    gozagswoohoo
    gozagswoohoo
    Feb 2007
    St. Clair, MO
    Default Injury/Status updates on Suggs/Harris/Strawther?

    I've been anxiously awaiting updates, but haven't seen a SINGLE thing. Anyone?
  Today, 10:13 AM
    Zagricultural
    Nov 2012
    Yes! I've been very curious as well!
  Today, 10:16 AM
    former1dog
    Feb 2007
    I have no firsthand knowledge, but my guess is you’ll see Harris and Strawther next at the next home game. I’m sure there are riding out quarantine in Florida and will fly back to Spokane.

    As far as Suggs goes, we all know that Few notoriously does not share information about injured athletes, so we all get to found out about his ankle when the Baylor game starts tomorrow.
