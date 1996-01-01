-
The hype begins
Lunardi: Strictly from the standpoint of the NCAA tournament, the game is more important for Gonzaga. A win would give the Zags a sweep of Kansas, West Virginia and Baylor, with only Iowa (Dec. 19) remaining as a likely top-50 opponent. In other words, Gonzaga can nearly lock up a No. 1 seed with a victory.
Gasaway: Does the game matter more to the Bulldogs or the Bears? Can I say, well, "Yes"? Look at the similarities. Both institutions had, let us say, spotty records of basketball success until both improved dramatically at a similar historical moment two decades ago. (Gonzaga had a head start of a few years.) Both have had the same head coach for the past 15-plus years. Both were ranked No. 1 in the nation for at least four weeks last year. Both would have been No. 1 seeds if there had been a 2020 NCAA tournament. And together they are now, on paper, the two best teams in the country by a mile. We will still be talking about this game when both teams reach the 2021 Final Four.
