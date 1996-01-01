Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FWIW LeBron has GUs/Fewies back

    Haters gonna hate ... but LeBron James isnt having it.
    Pretty cool.

    https://twitter.com/kingjames/status...695931905?s=21

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Sounds like if Bronny James ends up as a high level D1 recruit, Lebron wouldnt be opposed to sending him to GU
    Sounds like if Bronny James ends up as a high level D1 recruit, Lebron wouldn’t be opposed to sending him to GU
    Wow! Wouldn't it be cool if Bronie were a Zag?

    Here's the text of what LeBron said:
    LeBron James
    @KingJames

    They tough!!! Love the way they play. Amazing pace on makes or misses, ball movement, some dogs and guys that just know how to play the game! And of course they beyond well coached! He’s the truth!! The shiznit
    _______________________________
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
