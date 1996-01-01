Haters gonna hate ... but LeBron James isnt having it.
Pretty cool.
https://twitter.com/kingjames/status...695931905?s=21
Haters gonna hate ... but LeBron James isnt having it.
Pretty cool.
https://twitter.com/kingjames/status...695931905?s=21
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
Sounds like if Bronny James ends up as a high level D1 recruit, Lebron wouldnt be opposed to sending him to GU
Here's the text of what LeBron said:
LeBron James
@KingJames
They tough!!! Love the way they play. Amazing pace on makes or misses, ball movement, some dogs and guys that just know how to play the game! And of course they beyond well coached! He’s the truth!! The shiznit
_______________________________
Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!