Thread: OOC opponents compared to potential NCAA bracket

    zagzilla
    Default OOC opponents compared to potential NCAA bracket

    This has been a magnificent OOC schedule. I was noticing how it is a bit like a practice test for the NCAA Tourney. In the dance, you have to win 6 consecutive games vs progressively harder competition. Consider how the teams we have lined up in the OOC look in comparison to what we might see in the NCAAs...

    1st round-some automatic qualifier from a low major conference: NAU, Southern, etc...
    R32-we could see a mid tier Power 5 team like Auburn that is beatable but has athletes you dont see in the WCC
    S16: Hard nosed veteran team like WVU that forces you to play a style that goes against your natural strengths
    E8: Elite athletic team with a flaw like Kansas who can beat anybody in the country
    F4: All-America, NBA lottery caliber athletes: Iowa
    Natty: Best-of-the-best level, battle hardened team with no holes like Baylor

    Combine the tiers of teams with the uncertainty and in some cases lack of opportunity to prepare and you have the factors you will need to win it all in March. Obviously, the opponents are not sequential and progressive like they will be in March but all the elements are there.

    My only quibble is the number of extremely low major opponents-Dixie, Tarleton, Idaho. I dont know all the factors but some RPI 150-ish opponents would have served us better, IMO.

    Hats off to Coach Few, AD Mike Roth and the rest of the organization. Now stay healthy boys!

    ZZ
    23dpg
    Default

    Like your post Zagzilla. I would personally switch WV with Kansas, and maybe Iowa (haven’t seen them yet). More of a compliment to WV than a knock against Kansas. I just thought they were better.
