Thread: OOC opponents compared to potential NCAA bracket

OOC opponents compared to potential NCAA bracket
This has been a magnificent OOC schedule. I was noticing how it is a bit like a practice test for the NCAA Tourney. In the dance, you have to win 6 consecutive games vs progressively harder competition. Consider how the teams we have lined up in the OOC look in comparison to what we might see in the NCAAs...
1st round-some automatic qualifier from a low major conference: NAU, Southern, etc...
R32-we could see a mid tier Power 5 team like Auburn that is beatable but has athletes you dont see in the WCC
S16: Hard nosed veteran team like WVU that forces you to play a style that goes against your natural strengths
E8: Elite athletic team with a flaw like Kansas who can beat anybody in the country
F4: All-America, NBA lottery caliber athletes: Iowa
Natty: Best-of-the-best level, battle hardened team with no holes like Baylor
Combine the tiers of teams with the uncertainty and in some cases lack of opportunity to prepare and you have the factors you will need to win it all in March. Obviously, the opponents are not sequential and progressive like they will be in March but all the elements are there.
My only quibble is the number of extremely low major opponents-Dixie, Tarleton, Idaho. I dont know all the factors but some RPI 150-ish opponents would have served us better, IMO.
Hats off to Coach Few, AD Mike Roth and the rest of the organization. Now stay healthy boys!
Like your post Zagzilla. I would personally switch WV with Kansas, and maybe Iowa (haven’t seen them yet). More of a compliment to WV than a knock against Kansas. I just thought they were better.
