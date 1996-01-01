Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Jalen Suggs...Tough

  1. Today, 08:29 AM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,345

    Default Jalen Suggs...Tough

    Jalen showed us what tough is last night. He also showed us what character is all about, Zag character. His decision to play last night, imo, really helped the Zags win. And he didn't have to go back in and play on an injured ankle. Few didn't want him to go back in, and I'm sure all of the NBA scouts didn't want him to. After the injury he couldn't even walk off the court by himself. He was cradled by Coach Few and the trainer. And we saw him sitting on the sidelines the rest of the half in total agony.

    And then suddenly, after the halftime break, the camera shows us that he's over on the sidelines trying to run on it, and still it doesn't look all that good, but even the fact that he was doing what he was doing over there suggested to me that he was thinking about playing. And hope began to rise in me because I honestly believed we needed him in the game if we were going to beat WV. And then I saw him walk over to the scorer's table and sign in to play. And I suddenly screamed, "Oh Yeah!" He wasn't scoring at all, but he is Jalen Suggs, and WV had to guard him. And he has the eyes of an elite HS quarterback who was sought after by many colleges. He made 3 very good assists for easy baskets, and got a couple of tough rebounds on a wounded ankle. And then I saw him stop limping. I read later that Few told him that if he continued to see him limp on the court that he was pulling him out. Great call coach.

    In a time when most elite college athletes are mostly thinking about their NBA career, and will do anything to protect it, it was really nice to see an elite player care only about his team and about winning. I was moved last night by his desire and confidence, and courage. And I still am this morning. As skilled as these elite athletes are, one thing that is sometimes overlooked is toughness, and yet it will always be one of the most important things, if not THE most important thing, always. If you haven't played college sports at the D-1 level you may not know how tough the players are, and how little opposing players care if you get hurt. And many of those guys will try to hurt you. Jalen Suggs proved on this night how tough he is. He's football tough, and I know what that is too. Like all of you, I loved Suggs before last night. But last night's display of toughness and character has taken my love for him as a college athlete to a whole new level.

    And the bottom line for me. Is that his effort shows us all again what Zag toughness is about. Baylor looked awesome last night, and they too are tough. If it weren't for guys like Suggs, I'd probably think that Baylor might beat us Saturday. But his display of character last night convinced me that the Zags will prevail Saturday.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:20 AM #2
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,335

    Default

    The guy was a star football player in HS. He's used to playing in pain and dealing with bumps and bruises. My concern is that the ankle has probably swelled up this morning. GU really needs him to be at his best against Baylor on Saturday.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:24 AM #3
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    gueastcoast is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York City
    Posts
    1,430

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    The guy was a star football player in HS. He's used to playing in pain and dealing with bumps and bruises. My concern is that the ankle has probably swelled up this morning. GU really needs him to be at his best against Baylor on Saturday.
    Had the same thought. Tough kid but you know he's hurting this a.m. Am glad this wasn't a tourney with games back to back days...hopefully the layoff the next two days will help.
    Your children have been placed in the custody of...Carl's Jr.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 09:27 AM #4
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,335

    Default

    They said during the TV broadcast that the Pacers allowed all four teams to use their in house diagnostic faciities. I am sure they were used on Suggs before he went out on the court.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:38 AM #5
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    billyberu is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Methow, WA (near a known Mark Few fishing hole)
    Posts
    773

    Default

    As long as it isn't a high ankle sprain and the soft-tissue damage isn't too bad, I'd let him play. Tape it up and throw some dirt on it. Jalen is a tough hombre.

    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
    There's a fine line between fishing and just standing on the shore like an idiot. - Steven Wright

    Beat everyone, and enjoy drinking from a chalice filled with their salty tears.
    Surfmonkey89
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:45 AM #6
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,923

    Default

    No way he’s allowed back unless no new damage was possible. I think viewers were caught up in the young man’s reaction. He was stunned more than anything. Even fb players get scared. I was focusing on the GU medical staffer. Maybe it was wishful thinking but it never seemed like he thought it was as serious as many of us feared. Just the way he was handling Jalen. Great work. The quick dismissal of an Achilles was also reassuring, that’s GU career ending. Whoever that young man is, I’m his newest number one fan.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:53 AM #7
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,345

    Default

    I'm certainly not a medical specialist or trainer, but I've played a lot of games over the years, and if it was a bad sprain I don't think Suggs would have been able to play on it. I watched the second half of the game over again twice and Suggs seemed to be able to run with not much of a problem at all. After Few told him that if he sees him limping any more that he's pulling him out, Suggs seemed to recover. I really do not know how much swelling will take place after the tape is taken off after the game. That certainly is a huge question.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 10:00 AM #8
    Jedster
    Jedster is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    670

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    No way he’s allowed back unless no new damage was possible. I think viewers were caught up in the young man’s reaction. He was stunned more than anything. Even fb players get scared. I was focusing on the GU medical staffer. Maybe it was wishful thinking but it never seemed like he thought it was as serious as many of us feared. Just the way he was handling Jalen. Great work. The quick dismissal of an Achilles was also reassuring, that’s GU career ending. Whoever that young man is, I’m his newest number one fan.
    This....It was interesting how he stayed on the bench for a long time right after the injury with the trainer working with him. If the trainer had thought achilles or something more damaging, I'm sure they would have been straight back to the locker room. I spent more time watching the bench for a couple minutes than I did the game when it was on that end of the court! :-)

    I was worried it was an achilles strain a la Richard Sherman, who kept playing on it until it burst later in the season. I really doubt they'd let him play if that was the case. Hoping the swelling and stiffness aren't too bad over the next couple days and he's in good enough form to have an impact against Baylor. We're really going to need him for that game!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules