Thread: Jalen Suggs...Tough

Jalen showed us what tough is last night. He also showed us what character is all about, Zag character. His decision to play last night, imo, really helped the Zags win. And he didn't have to go back in and play on an injured ankle. Few didn't want him to go back in, and I'm sure all of the NBA scouts didn't want him to. After the injury he couldn't even walk off the court by himself. He was cradled by Coach Few and the trainer. And we saw him sitting on the sidelines the rest of the half in total agony.
And then suddenly, after the halftime break, the camera shows us that he's over on the sidelines trying to run on it, and still it doesn't look all that good, but even the fact that he was doing what he was doing over there suggested to me that he was thinking about playing. And hope began to rise in me because I honestly believed we needed him in the game if we were going to beat WV. And then I saw him walk over to the scorer's table and sign in to play. And I suddenly screamed, "Oh Yeah!" He wasn't scoring at all, but he is Jalen Suggs, and WV had to guard him. And he has the eyes of an elite HS quarterback who was sought after by many colleges. He made 3 very good assists for easy baskets, and got a couple of tough rebounds on a wounded ankle. And then I saw him stop limping. I read later that Few told him that if he continued to see him limp on the court that he was pulling him out. Great call coach.
In a time when most elite college athletes are mostly thinking about their NBA career, and will do anything to protect it, it was really nice to see an elite player care only about his team and about winning. I was moved last night by his desire and confidence, and courage. And I still am this morning. As skilled as these elite athletes are, one thing that is sometimes overlooked is toughness, and yet it will always be one of the most important things, if not THE most important thing, always. If you haven't played college sports at the D-1 level you may not know how tough the players are, and how little opposing players care if you get hurt. And many of those guys will try to hurt you. Jalen Suggs proved on this night how tough he is. He's football tough, and I know what that is too. Like all of you, I loved Suggs before last night. But last night's display of toughness and character has taken my love for him as a college athlete to a whole new level.
And the bottom line for me. Is that his effort shows us all again what Zag toughness is about. Baylor looked awesome last night, and they too are tough. If it weren't for guys like Suggs, I'd probably think that Baylor might beat us Saturday. But his display of character last night convinced me that the Zags will prevail Saturday.
Go Zags!