Thread: From John Blanchette on last nights game

  Today, 07:22 AM
    Spike#1
    
    
    
    
    

    Default From John Blanchette on last nights game

    John Blanchette: Andrew Nembhards stellar showing against West Virginia just another example of Gonzagas embarrassment of riches

    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...jmsLxe0fgD77r0
  Today, 07:41 AM
    TacomaZAG
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Love me some John Blanchette, has been a Spokane treasure for decades.

    Go ZAGS
  Today, 08:20 AM
    TheOtherGreatOne's Avatar
    TheOtherGreatOne
    
    
    
    
    
    
    

    Default

    Hey don't forget Cook. He was a starter in the Missouri Valley which is not a bad league, and started and scored 18 the night that the Salukies beat the Wildcats in Rupp, and he is the 4th guard here. Embarrasment of riches is right.
