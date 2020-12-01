Former Zags Mills, Morgan Promoted to MLB Rosters

, a 6-foot-3 RHP was selected 83rd overall in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. His senior season in 2017, Mills posted a 1.79 ERA and a miniscule 58/4 strikeout/walk ration while saving 12 games for the Bulldogs, second-most in a single season in program history. He also ranks second in career saves with 21. Mills allowed just eight runs in 2017, and he finished his final season not having allowed a walk in 12 outings and 26.0 innings, striking out 40 batters during the stretch.Mills was the first player from the West Coast Conference to be selected in the 2017 draft, and he was the highest Zag selected since Marco Gonzales was selected 19th overall in 2013., a 5-foot-10 RHP, was selected 252nd overall in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Cleveland Indians. In his third season with the Zags in 2017, the Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., native earned Second Team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball after striking out 138 batters, the second-most in program history in a single season and the third-most in the country during the 2017 season. His junior year, he twice fanned 15 batters-one of only four pitchers in the nation with multiple 15-K games that seasonand was four outs away from a perfect game March 17, 2017 against Pacific, retiring 23 batters he faces and allowing jus tone hit in nine scoreless innings. That season, Morgan went 10-2, and he still ranks among GU's career top three in winning percentage (second, 21-5; .808) and strikeouts (third; 281). Morgan was also named First Team All-WCC and was on the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award.