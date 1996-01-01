Thread: Post game radio GU-WVU

Originally Posted by Section 116 Originally Posted by

Had a tough time finding Hudson on post game radio. I'll give you what I got. Local newspaper had the game only on ESPN radio which I thought was odd. I couldn't drag myself away from the TV but I did find Hudson so I got some post game stuff. Hudson: Top ranked bulldogs survive a scare 87-82. Zags fell behind as WVU raced out to an early lead but after falling behind 17-11 the Zags finally went up 18-17 on a 9-0 run to go up by three. That's when Suggs got hurt and WVU went on a 16-4 run. They cut the lead at half to 39-34. But the Zags came out of th locker room to score the first 4, then down by won. Teams went back and forth exchanging the lead. Then Timme got things going. Drew Culvers 4th foul to go up 70-58. Ayayi was huge in the second half as the Zags used defense turned into offense as Nembhard alley ooped Kispert for the Zags to go up 71-67. With 4:12 to play Zags went up 78-71. GU would lead by as many as nine 87-82.



Few: Fire the question, lets get going. This was exactly what I was expecting from WVU, it's going to be a brawl, a slugfest. They're a good team they know their roles. Their bigs are good. Once we calmed down on offense we made some nice plays. Nembhard really calmed us down. Obviously Corey was good too. we're glad to play a high level opponent that team can win the Big 12. This was a great challenge for us. Nemhard really steadied us when Suggs got hurt, (Nembhard) he's a helluva player. They made him score and that is something we need. I didn't want Suggs to play but he wanted to. Our trainer said he just tweaked his ankle a little bit. I told the trainer if Suggs limped around out there I was gong to pull him but he quit limping and then he made some plays for us. Even not at full speed he made some plays.



Hudson: Bulldogs celebrate a hardfought victory. Ayayi ties career high with 21 on 10-15 shooting, Kispert 19 on 6-11, Timme 1-9 at half, finishes with 17, Nembhard,19 6 assists 5 rebounds. WVU Culver 18, Tshiebwe 14, Sherman 12. WVU 82% from the line at 27-33. WVU wins rebounds 41-36. Zag got shooting percentage up to 49% with a much better shooting second half. WVU shot only 38% from the line.



Nenbhard: I just try to be who I am. I played a lot of games against teams like WVU. I'm just trying to get used to playing with these guys. I was just planning on working on my game this year. When they said I could play I was still thinking of sitting out because of Covid but it was such a great opportunity. Getting our transition game going on the 2nd half was big. I felt good and confident running the team



Roger Powell: So proud of the way they responded. These are good teams. You have to make plays late and we kinda did that. It's hard to see one of your guys to go down and the way the guys responded to that was great. Nembhard and Jalen really compliment each other really well. The first half Timme wasn't himself and their bigs gave him some problems but he showed some grit in the second half and our guys found him. This schedule is great, we're playing some really high level teams and that is what you want. GU shoots 67% in the second half.



Hudson: Second win for the Zags against a ranked opponent. 17 offnesive rebounds for WVU which is a big part of their offense. Minus 5 on the glass against WVU is not that bad. Suggs and Ayayi really fought the WVU bigs for the rebounds. Those WVU guys are tough and big and they had success on rebounds right when the Zags needed it. Ayayi had 7 and Suggs had 6 rebounds leading the Zags in that category. To be honest when Suggs went down it looked really bad. Suggs when he came back told Few hey it's not that bad I can do it and the trainer said he could. The Zags showed a lot of grit as a team to knock these guys off. Few said WVU was really throttling us on the glass and on the rebounds and we really fought back. I don't know how many teams out there are as tough as WVU. To bring that kind of size and that kind of athleticism. This game was really good for us. That's it!