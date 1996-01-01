Page 6 of 7 FirstFirst ... 234567 LastLast
Thread: GAME THREAD: GU v. West Virginia, Jimmy V Classic, 12.2.20

  Today, 05:04 PM #126
    Zags11
    Close the half.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 05:04 PM #127
    Zags11
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Yes. No way an Achilles and he’s up on it.
    Kobe did.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 05:05 PM #128
    bballbeachbum
    nice trap to force the timeout
  Today, 05:06 PM #129
    zagsfanforlife
    Cookie got lost there
  Today, 05:06 PM #130
    Zags11
    Ballo looking physical rn. Timme not so much.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 05:06 PM #131
    john montana
    Ugh. That’s a big bucket. We needed a stop there.
    john montana
    http://carponthefly.blogspot.com/
  Today, 05:06 PM #132
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    When was the last time a zags star looked visibly scared?
    How would he do versus Florida state ?
  Today, 05:06 PM #133
    bballbeachbum
    McBride, no hand up on the d there
  Today, 05:07 PM #134
    zagsfanforlife
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    How would he do versus Florida state ?
    thats a scary thought
  Today, 05:07 PM #135
    zagsfanforlife
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    How would he do versus Florida state ?
    Rui soph year vs FSU.. good call.
  Today, 05:08 PM #136
    Feels like we are playing near our floor, WVU near their Ceiling.

    Bring up the level, Timmie finds his shot and this game is ours.
  Today, 05:09 PM #137
    Timme needs to step up in the second half.
  Today, 05:09 PM #138
    bigblahla
    Where is Timme's headband?

    C'mon Zags...

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
  Today, 05:09 PM #139
    White lightning
    Down 5 missing several bunnies. I think they will win this one!!! Go zags!!!


    Edit: they meaning Gonzaga
    Sent from my SM-G960U using Tapatalk
  Today, 05:11 PM #140
    Timme super rattled, hope he comes out 2nd half more himself.
    I felt like Ballo is getting a little more comfortable, liked his rotations on defense better as the game went on, but he has kind of weak hands still. Everyone on WV rebounding stronger than us.
  Today, 05:11 PM #141
    jazzdelmar
    Watty has the body but he’s almost useless on O
  Today, 05:12 PM #142
    Ballo could use so footwork improvement but he surprises me with his very quick handsl.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


  Today, 05:12 PM #143
    SorenTodd45
    This is still winnable. Let us not give up hope. Coach Few is smart, the other guy is a stooge.
    UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
  Today, 05:12 PM #144
    Zags11
    Watson has to score as well.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 05:13 PM #145
    Zags11
    Timme needs to be more physical. Watson needs to score too. I did l Iike ballo as half went on. We are only down 5.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 05:13 PM #146
    Zags are a much better team, even without Suggs. Few will get them adjusted and ready for the second half.

    I still think Timme is under the weather in some way though. He looked gassed when taken out minutes into the game.
  Today, 05:15 PM #147
    zagsfanforlife
    Quote Originally Posted by gobroncsgozags View Post
    Zags are a much better team, even without Suggs. Few will get them adjusted and ready for the second half.

    I still think Timme is under the weather in some way though. He looked gassed when taken out minutes into the game.
    He looked very red faced but not sure if thats how he always looks.
  Today, 05:16 PM #148
    Quote Originally Posted by bigblahla View Post
    Where is Timme's headband?
    Maybe that's the problem.
  Today, 05:20 PM #149
    Get Timme a banana bag and we got this.
  Today, 05:25 PM #150
    We're out-bigged. Our shooting is just not good and our defense is needing improvement. Might be a tough loss with SUggs out. Still winnable but we need to toughen up and rebound and play harder defense. We still have the players to do that. Can't win the board and rebounding right now. We need to shoot better and play defense.
    FOCUS or lose!
