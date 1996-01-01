Thread: A little GU/WVU pregame from Hudson and Tommy Lloyd

Timme said, Great coaching, we keep moving the ball. We think we can score on anybody. Few: these guys can really pass, they can score too, if we don't get frozen up and continue to pop it around we can score. We played two teams that like to get up and down too. I'm sure we'll face a grinder pretty soon. Hudson said, yes tonight. WVU has two bigs that really get around and score the basketball. WVU very physical and hard playing team. They really get after the glass. It is not easy to score on this basketball team. Culver and Tshiebwe both big guys. We may see more of Ballo. Tommy Lloyd, they shoot and miss and really get after the ball. They play with two 5 men, they play a lot of hi/lo but it all goes back to them going after the ball off the glass and getting the second miss and the third miss. They start blocking out before the shot goes up. We have played them 4 times and we take pride in matching their physicality. Omar is getting experience, today is a great opportunity for him. Fouls or Timme needing a rest may dictate how much time Ballo get. But we might go small and make them keep up with us. Besides Corey and Anton can get the ball of the glass. Their guards do hunt three, though their shooting percentage is not that great. But again our challenge is getting the ball off the glass.