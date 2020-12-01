Womens Basketball Announces 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule

The television schedule begins with Gonzaga's home-opener againston Dec. 13, the lone non-conference matchup for the Zags inside The Kennel this season. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. against the Griz.The next televised home game will be Gonzaga's third regular-season matchup inside the McCarthey Athletic Center, a 6 p.m. tipoff againston Jan. 4. It is one of seven WCC conference matchups SWX will broadcast this season. The remainder of GU's televised games are: vs.(Jan. 9, 2 p.m.), vs.(Jan. 21, 6 p.m.), vs.(Jan. 23, TBA), vs.(Feb. 11, TBA), vs.(Feb. 13, 2 p.m.) and vs.(Feb. 27, 2 p.m.)For a look at Gonzaga's full 2020-21 schedule and links to live coverage, click