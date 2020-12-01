Womens Basketball Announces 2020-21 Broadcast Schedule
Zags scheduled to play on television eight times during the season
SPOKANE, Wash.
The No. 18/18 Gonzaga women's basketball team is scheduled to play on television at least eight times this season as the Bulldogs' television dates were announced Wednesday afternoon.
Local television network, SWX, will broadcast eight home games. All of Gonzaga's home games will also be streamed live on The WCC Network.
The television schedule begins with Gonzaga's home-opener against Montana
on Dec. 13, the lone non-conference matchup for the Zags inside The Kennel this season. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. against the Griz.
The next televised home game will be Gonzaga's third regular-season matchup inside the McCarthey Athletic Center, a 6 p.m. tipoff against Pacific
on Jan. 4. It is one of seven WCC conference matchups SWX will broadcast this season. The remainder of GU's televised games are: vs. Portland
(Jan. 9, 2 p.m.), vs. San Diego
(Jan. 21, 6 p.m.), vs. BYU
(Jan. 23, TBA), vs. San Francisco
(Feb. 11, TBA), vs. Santa Clara
(Feb. 13, 2 p.m.) and vs. Loyola Marymount
(Feb. 27, 2 p.m.)
For a look at Gonzaga's full 2020-21 schedule and links to live coverage, click here
.