Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: ESPN says Zags are 5th best team according to BPI

  1. Today, 12:43 PM #1
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,091

    Default ESPN says Zags are 5th best team according to BPI

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...2020-21-season

    Villanova, Baylor, Iowa, and Virginia are all rated better. This article tries to defend the justification for this, but it is bulletin board material.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:38 PM #2
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,231

    Default

    I think this says something about the BPI.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:44 PM #3
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,091

    Default

    I do too, but this is ripe bulletin board material nonetheless.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:24 PM #4
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,474

    Default

    Two games is too early to tell anything. Could be right, could be wrong.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules