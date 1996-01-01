Thread: - - - 2020-2021 Official Men's Basketball Schedule of Destiny: COVID edition

- - - 2020-2021 Official Men's Basketball Schedule of Destiny: COVID edition - - -
Hey all. I know I'm virtually non-existent on the forums anymore (for a multitude of reasons...), but I do still glace at them from time to time to make sure I'm not missing anything. Anywho, I couldn't break the 10+ year tradition of releasing the SCHEDULE OF DESTINY to the forum, so here ya go. Shoot me an email at nathanchase82@yahoo.com and let me know what time zone you'd like, and I'll get the PDF over to you asap!
As always, MASSIVE thank-you to ZagPhish. The design is ALL HIM, and he does such a phenomenal job. I really enjoy getting to chat with him during the schedule-building process.
Lastly, I know we have a TON of 'TBA/TBD' on the schedule this season, which is my BIGGEST PET PEEVE, but I just didn't want to wait any longer to get the schedule out. No telling when that info will become available anyway...
Hope you're all doing well. I sure do miss what this board used to be. Take care, and GO ZAGS!!!!!!
(Here is a little screen shot/preview)
