Thread: - - - 2020-2021 Official Men's Basketball Schedule of Destiny: COVID edition - - -

    gozagswoohoo
    Thumbs up - - - 2020-2021 Official Men's Basketball Schedule of Destiny: COVID edition - - -

    Hey all. I know I'm virtually non-existent on the forums anymore (for a multitude of reasons...), but I do still glace at them from time to time to make sure I'm not missing anything. Anywho, I couldn't break the 10+ year tradition of releasing the SCHEDULE OF DESTINY to the forum, so here ya go. Shoot me an email at nathanchase82@yahoo.com and let me know what time zone you'd like, and I'll get the PDF over to you asap!

    As always, MASSIVE thank-you to ZagPhish. The design is ALL HIM, and he does such a phenomenal job. I really enjoy getting to chat with him during the schedule-building process.

    Lastly, I know we have a TON of 'TBA/TBD' on the schedule this season, which is my BIGGEST PET PEEVE, but I just didn't want to wait any longer to get the schedule out. No telling when that info will become available anyway...

    Hope you're all doing well. I sure do miss what this board used to be. Take care, and GO ZAGS!!!!!!


    (Here is a little screen shot/preview)

    Allow myself to introduce....myself...
    IowaSERE
    My favorite post of the year. Email sent!
    zaguarxj
    Please do an MS-Paint drawing for us if the Zags make it to the NCAA tournament finals.
    Ballguy
    Very Nice! Thanks for doing this.
    Spike#1
    Right on! Thanks WooHoo and Zagphish! always like having one of these at work and on the fridge. Have had many form work ask where I got it!
    gozagswoohoo
    Glad everyone likes it (So far!).

    There are a few people requesting non-Pacific time zones. I'll get those over to you as soon as possible!

    Also, while doing some work with this schedule, I ran across THIS copy from 2011. The schedule has come a long way! It sure looks sharp now!

