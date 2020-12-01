-
Congrats --Gonzagas Mark Few Joins NABC Board of Directors
Jim Meehan
@SRJimm
33m
Gonzaga coach Mark Few has joined the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) board of directors, per school release.
"Mark Few is one of the most important voices in our sport," said NABC executive director Craig Robinson.
https://gozags.com/news/2020/12/2/me...directors.aspx
https://nabc.com/nabc_releases/2020/few_bod
