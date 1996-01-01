Thread: It's Game Day...Zags vs West Virginia

It's Game Day...Zags vs West Virginia
Good morning everyone. It's gameday. The best day of the week. I love Game Day. When I wake up and roll out of bed, on Game Day my very first thought is "It's Game Day. The best day of the Week."
Zags playing West Virginia is one of my favorite games of the year. We have always had such really good games with them. I really respect Huggy Bear. He's a great coach, and friends with Few. They are always tough, so this will be a real test in toughness for our guys. If the game is played in the same arena that I saw Kansas and Kentucky play in, it will be a real challenge for shooters. Being able to shoot in arena's that big are normally pretty difficult for the shooters. And now, because of the pandemic there are no people inside, it adds to the difficulty. I think this could be a tough place for our freshmen to play in because of the size. The good thing for the Zags, imo, is that they do not rely on the 3 point shot, accept for Kispert. I think Suggs will do okay because he's a slasher, and honestly, so are timme and Kispert. West Virginia has a couple of beasts inside which will challenge our slashers.
It should be a very good game.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!