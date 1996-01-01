Thread: Beat West Virginia

Get it done, Zags.
And while a gut wrenching nail biting win is always welcome (and beats the alternative)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y6SL88j0y94
... Mrs. GoZags and I would like to simply enjoy the game without being nervous wrecks.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
Fortunately tip off time is when I normally take my BP meds go Zags beat the Moonshiners
#ZagUp
Ballo may need to step up big today for Zags as the small ball lineup just might not cut it vs Huggy’s big boy bigs and his teams offensive rebounding prowess. Really don’t wanna see Kispert having to bang w 6’9” 250+ dude much at all...or Watson for that matter.
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1