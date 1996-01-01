-
Other Games - Weds - 12. 02. 20
If you're on pins and needles anticipating the match-up with the Mountaineers, here are some choices for pre-game diversions:
Indiana vs. Stanford - ESPN - 10:30
Florida vs. Army - ESPN2 - 11:30
Texas vs. UNC - ESPN - 1:00
BYU vs. St. John's - ESPN2 - 2:00
VCU @ Penn St - FS1 - 2:00
Morehead St @ Ohio St - BTN - 2:00
Once the Zags are done:
Oregon vs. Missouri - FS1 - 6:00
UTA @ Arkansas - SECN - 6:00
Davidson vs. UNLV - ESPN2 - 6:30
Baylor vs. Illinois - ESPN - 7:00
Oregon St @ WSU - PAC12 - 7:00
See the Matt Sarz link in the General Basketball forum for a complete listing.
#GoZags

