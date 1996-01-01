Thread: Do We Have Depth at the 4 and 5?

-
Do We Have Depth at the 4 and 5?
I was originally thinking that although we don't have a 4 big man rotation like in 2017 we actually had a couple people that could fill-in as needed. Namely Pavel and possibly Arlo. In my opinion, Ballo looks ineffective on the defensive end (particularly in the pick and roll) to play meaningful minutes in crunch situations at the moment.
We are running a lot of 4 guard line-ups and that looks really good but if we a team with a bevy of big men and we have to deal with foul trouble with Timme and/or Watson who will we go with?
Can Strawther play the 4? Can Arlo? Is Pavel ready? Will Ballo be ready by the end of the year?
Normally, I would just be optimistic but with all the Covid stuff there very well could be a time where one or both of Watson might have to quarantine because of protocol. Plus, this seems like our main weakness and teams should employ trying to get Timme in foul trouble every game.
Love to hear your thoughts.
Lots of time for Ballo to grow.
Not worried at all, small ball is also a possibility.
