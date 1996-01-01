Thread: Other Games: Tuesday - 12. 01. 20

-
Other Games: Tuesday - 12. 01. 20
Pretty good doubleheader starting at 4:30 PST. . .
Indiana vs. Texas ESPN - 10:30
BYU vs. USC ESPN2 - 11:30
Stanford vs. No. Carolina ESPN - 12:30
Villanova vs. Hartford ESPN2 - 2:00
Omaha @ Creighton FS1 - 2:00
Green Bay @ Wisconsin BTN - 2:00
Navy @ Georgetown CBSSN - 3:00
WKU @ Louisville ACCN - 3:00
Davidson vs. Providence ESPN2 - 4:00
Ok. St @ Marquette FS1 - 4:00
Michigan St @ Duke ESPN - 4:30
Kansas vs. Kentucky ESPN - 6:30
Nicholls @ St. Mary's WCCN - 7:00
Make it a great day.
Awesome day to watch college basketball!
