Thread: Other Games: Tuesday - 12. 01. 20

    RenoZag
    Feb 2007
    Just north of I-80
    Default Other Games: Tuesday - 12. 01. 20

    Pretty good doubleheader starting at 4:30 PST. . .

    Indiana vs. Texas ESPN - 10:30
    BYU vs. USC ESPN2 - 11:30

    Stanford vs. No. Carolina ESPN - 12:30

    Villanova vs. Hartford ESPN2 - 2:00
    Omaha @ Creighton FS1 - 2:00
    Green Bay @ Wisconsin BTN - 2:00

    Navy @ Georgetown CBSSN - 3:00
    WKU @ Louisville ACCN - 3:00

    Davidson vs. Providence ESPN2 - 4:00
    Ok. St @ Marquette FS1 - 4:00

    Michigan St @ Duke ESPN - 4:30

    Kansas vs. Kentucky ESPN - 6:30

    Nicholls @ St. Mary's WCCN - 7:00

    Make it a great day.
    Spink
    Nov 2018
    Default

    Awesome day to watch college basketball!
