SOUTH DAKOTA STATE SCOUTING REPORT, DEADLY AT FREE THROW LINE
South Dakota State is scary looking at their first 2 games and listening to their last game here some input.
SDS is a great free throw shooting team and they get to the line often. 1st game 23-26 free throws made. 2nd game 17-23 free throws made. A big part of their game plan is getting to their Center under the basket #44 Selland who gets layins and lots of trips to the free throw line. SDS is also very proficient at 3 point shooting 1st game 9-26 34.6%. 2nd game 7-15 46.7%. Another strong point is everyone on this team gets rebounds.
SDS also has good depth going 10 deep. Lets review their players, I will name the 5 starters and then the rest of players only by numbers.
#44 Selland (6'1" Center) is their most consistent scorer and rebounder. Scored 19 and 17 points, 11 rebounds last game. Gets to the charity stripe 4-4 and 7-10 first two games.
#11 Greer (5'10" Guard) Good 3 point shooter 4-6 and 2-4 first two games. Free throws 4-4 1st game.
#3 Theuninck (5'7" Guard) On 3 pointers 2-3 and 1-2 first 2 games. Free throws 3-4 1st game.
#20 Nelson (6'1" Forward) Free throws 4-4 and 4-5 first 2 games.
#33 Burckhard (6'0" Forward) Scored 8 and 13 points first 2 games. Free throws 2-2 and 5-6 first 2 games.
Coming off the bench #21, #22, #24, #30, #35. The last game the bench had 4 3s. #21 2-2, #24 1-1, #35 1-3. These five players coming off the bench are all 6'0-6'1" with exception on one which is 5'10".
Note everybody on their team attempts 3 pointers. Its looks like #11 Greer attempts the most.
Another observation listening to the game they move the ball very well, within 5 seconds one time five different players touched the ball at one point.
All 5 of their starters are outstanding free throw shooters.
SDS finished 1st in Summit league 2 years ago 15-1 and last year 2nd 13-3. They beat #15 Iowa State their first game and 2nd game beat Creighton by 19 points.
Get ready Lady Zags you have your work cut out for you. And please practice free throw shooting.
