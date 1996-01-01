-
Streaming Service of Choice?
I haven't subscribed to cable for 10+ years, however I dearly miss the ESPN/ESPNU games and either find a friend to host or meet at a pub. With stay-at-home, neither option is good for me now...
I have Disney Plus, so was thinking of adding ESPN+, but if I understand the description correctly, this does not grant me access to the actual ESPN channels (or games).
Also, in looking at the schedule on gozags.com, future ESPN games (past W. Virginia) simply say "ESPN Networks", so I'm thinking they don't even know which ESPN channel.
So... Do most people use Sling TV? Is there something cheaper?
