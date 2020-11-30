Thread: Timme and Suggs Sweep Weekly Conference Honors

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Timme and Suggs Sweep Weekly Conference Honors

    SAN MATEO, Calif.  The West Coast Conference has named Gonzaga's Drew Timme the University Credit Union Men's Basketball Player of the Week and the Zags' Jalen Suggs the Freshman of the Week. This is the first weekly award for the 2020-21 season and the freshman of the week award is a new addition for this year.

