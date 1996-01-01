Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: New AP Rankings

    New AP Rankings

    The Zags expand on their #1 position after 2 games.
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...1/seasontype/2
    It's not funny.
    Default

    After boat-racing two teams that are not considered cupcakes, I would expect nothing different from the AP.
    UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
    Default

    Nice. Iowa moves up to #3 and West Virginia to #11. Makes our schedule look pretty awesome (#2, 3, 6, 11, 17). I think Texas Tech is 17. Best, and toughest all time for our Zags, but this team deserves it and can handle it. It was nice to see BYU mentioned. I think they will continue to rise in the polls.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Nice. Iowa moves up to #3 and West Virginia to #11. Makes our schedule look pretty awesome (#2, 3, 6, 11, 17). I think Texas Tech is 17. Best, and toughest all time for our Zags, but this team deserves it and can handle it. It was nice to see BYU mentioned. I think they will continue to rise in the polls.

    Go Zags!
    When did we add Texas Tech? That Orlando tournament was cancelled.
