Thread: New AP Rankings

The Zags expand on their #1 position after 2 games.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...1/seasontype/2
The Zags expand on their #1 position after 2 games.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...1/seasontype/2
It's not funny.
After boat-racing two teams that are not considered cupcakes, I would expect nothing different from the AP.
UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
Nice. Iowa moves up to #3 and West Virginia to #11. Makes our schedule look pretty awesome (#2, 3, 6, 11, 17). I think Texas Tech is 17. Best, and toughest all time for our Zags, but this team deserves it and can handle it. It was nice to see BYU mentioned. I think they will continue to rise in the polls.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!