2020 - 2021 Records Thread
In years past, one of my favorite threads has been produced and managed by SW Zag is the thread that shows current Zags and career stats added to the GU career stat list. I, for one am hoping that SW Zag or someone else is willing to continue that tradition. I'm sure it takes a bit of work and time, so here's my thanks to SW Zag for keeping it rolling for the past few years.
