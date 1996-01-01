Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: Dan Schulman and Jimmy Dykes on GU

    Dan Schulman and Jimmy Dykes on GU

    Schulman and Dykes have the call on today's Richmond vs Kentucky game today. During the game they discussed the early story lines in CBB thus far. Dykes said the best team by far in the early going is Gonzaga, said they are the real deal. He also said GU has the best culture in CBB. He said by this I mean what you believe, how you play, how you treat others, how you treat your teammates, how you work, the value of winning and playing tough, that is my definition of culture. Shulman and Dykes also said GU talent has set the bar for the rest of CBB. You could make an argument GU has the three best players at their position in all of CBB with Kispert, Timme and Suggs. Also, Schulman noted the Zags dropped 102 on Kansas the other day which is extremely hard to do!
    

    Heady stuff!
    

    Thanks 116.

    Dykes also said coming in that he thought Baylor had the best backcourt but with Nembhard getting eligible it's now the Zags.
    

    I heard Shulman and Dykes too and enjoyed it, but calling Suggs best PG in college hoops and Timme best post in college hoops was over the top after just 2 games.
    

    In fairness they did say you could make an argument, not that they were the best!
    

    We need to pump the brakes on those kind of superlatives. I’m talking about best at 3 positions.
    

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    We need to pump the brakes on those kind of superlatives. I’m talking about best at 3 positions.
    There is no doubt, when you evaluate the Zags the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. The players have bought into the plan. Like Jake and Elwood, they’re on a mission from God.
    

    I like the praise but the next couple weeks will say alot. I still want to see more from Nembhard and we played with Timme never getting into foul trouble. We need a big to spell Timme so I'm hoping we figure something out, that imo will be our downfall.
