Thread: Dan Schulman and Jimmy Dykes on GU

Schulman and Dykes have the call on today's Richmond vs Kentucky game today. During the game they discussed the early story lines in CBB thus far. Dykes said the best team by far in the early going is Gonzaga, said they are the real deal. He also said GU has the best culture in CBB. He said by this I mean what you believe, how you play, how you treat others, how you treat your teammates, how you work, the value of winning and playing tough, that is my definition of culture. Shulman and Dykes also said GU talent has set the bar for the rest of CBB. You could make an argument GU has the three best players at their position in all of CBB with Kispert, Timme and Suggs. Also, Schulman noted the Zags dropped 102 on Kansas the other day which is extremely hard to do!