Thread: Texas sophomore C Will Baker entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Could he be headed to Spokane, and the Olynyk Clinic? All Will has to do is look at the progress Drew is making at Gonzaga.
Wasn't Will a top 50, and considered a recruiting coup for Shaka? I've also noticed how Kamaka Hepa has fallen off a cliff in Austin. I just don't get it with the Texas football and basketball teams. They really don't have to leave the state to fill their squads with 4 and 5 star players. Kids grow up wanting to play for A&M or UT, it's in their blood. IIRC, we were basically fighting A&M for Drew, it was that close.
Roughly half of the top 25 high school football teams in the nation come from Texas...like I said, it's really puzzling.
I am so thankful to be a Zag.