Thread: Texas sophomore C Will Baker entering NCAA Transfer Portal

  Today, 11:57 AM
    https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...?ocid=msedgntp

    Could he be headed to Spokane, and the Olynyk Clinic? All Will has to do is look at the progress Drew is making at Gonzaga.

    Wasn't Will a top 50, and considered a recruiting coup for Shaka? I've also noticed how Kamaka Hepa has fallen off a cliff in Austin. I just don't get it with the Texas football and basketball teams. They really don't have to leave the state to fill their squads with 4 and 5 star players. Kids grow up wanting to play for A&M or UT, it's in their blood. IIRC, we were basically fighting A&M for Drew, it was that close.

    Roughly half of the top 25 high school football teams in the nation come from Texas...like I said, it's really puzzling.

    I am so thankful to be a Zag.
  Today, 12:02 PM
    “My goal has been and remains to meaningfully contribute to the success of my team,” Baker later added. “At Texas, I wasn’t maximizing my potential. I gradually came to realize that there is another place that’s a better fit, and now I am trusting God to lead me to the right program.”
    That's a pretty damning quote, if you ask me.
  Today, 12:59 PM
    Shaka Smart explains why Kamaka Hepa and Will Baker didn’t play against UTRGV

    https://www.burntorangenation.com/20...ns-shaka-smart
  Today, 02:05 PM
    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner
    Shaka Smart explains why Kamaka Hepa and Will Baker didnt play against UTRGV

    https://www.burntorangenation.com/20...ns-shaka-smart
    What a crock. Shaka is quite the flim flam man, turning a lightning in a bottle F4 run into generational wealth, and not much else.
  Today, 02:12 PM
    These are the type of problems that arise when all your players are good. Coaches will have to walk a fine line in keeping everyone happy.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


