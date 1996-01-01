Thread: Week One Evaluation

We are fortunate to be able to watch these young men play. Concerning Gonzaga basketball, I would score it 1-0 Zags over Covid with a close call. It could have easily been reversed. Good wishes to the staff member and Dominick Harris.
Gonzaga basketball took another huge step forward this week. Being at the top of the heap going into the season with the additional pressure of playing a legitimate Final Four threat right out of the gate had the potential to give ammunition to national naysayers should they lose. Instead, they startled even the talking heads who knew they were good by exceeding the lofty status coming into the season.
Coach Few has always insisted on playing for the team instead of for yourself. That is only possible if there is outstanding point guard play. The Zags showed quality depth in that regard. Let's save Suggs for later. Behind him were Nembhardt, Cook and occasionally Ayayi in that role. Nembhardt ran the offense effectively but is still learning the system. Some of the shots he put up were suspect but I believe those will become less frequent when he figures out he doesn't need to be spectacular, just efficient. Cook was dynamite. The offensive stats aren't indicative of the value he brings. He was very efficient running the offense and got many "hockey" assists while on the floor. His defense was what stood out to me. Cook reminded me of Gary Bell Jr. on that end of the floor and that is high praise. Ayayi may be my favorite player. Dude just floats up and down the court and then strikes like a cobra when he feels he's needed. The guy leads the team in rebounds and he scoed 10.0/ppg without breaking a sweat. His only fault, if you can call it that, is he's too unselfish. I'd like to see him hunt for his shot more but it's obvious that hasn't been needed yet. One of these next few games it will be. All of these guys made it easier for Kispert and Timme to do their thing.
Kispert was a revelation. His ball handling skills have improved dramatically and his confidence in his shot is approaching arrogant levels. He knows it's going in and he'll tell you all about it. In a lot of ways, it's his team. With all the playmakers on this team he knows if he gets to the right spot he will get the ball, shoot and run back on defense before the ball goes through the net because he expects it to go in. He has increased his value in the half court by being able to create for himself and get to the rim seemingly at will.
Timme just cracks me up. He looks like a rec player from the seventies. His footwork has improved dramatically from the beginning of his freshman year till now. He does all the prep work he's supposed to before he gets the ball and again, the guards he is working with all understand angles that allow them to get the ball to him in the optimum position. Timme's use of the ball fake is fundamental basketball at it's best. Most impressive is when he takes his man off the dribble from as far out as the top of the key. The three is icing on the cake and if he does that consistently, look out.
Suggs. Gonzaga has never seen this. The NBA draft board has him at the 18th pick. They are crazy. Lottery pick. No question. Jalen lived up to all the hype which wasn't easy. My favorite part of his game is floor vision. Combine that with playing within the team concept and you have nirvana for Coach Few. Add the ability to take over a game if need be and... well, fill in the blanks.
Just a note on Watson and Ballo. Both of them remind me of Rui in certain ways. Watson is Rui in freshman year in that he has obvious skills yet defers to his teammates way too much. Ballo is Rui in freshman year in that he is as raw as a prime New York steak with the potential to be flame broiled perfection by his junior year.
The next two weeks will be Christmas come early.