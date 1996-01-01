Thread: Pepperdine vs UCLA

I dont get PAC 12 network but scoreboard shows the waves and bruins (#22) are headed to triple OT.
I love being a Directv subscriber who still can't watch a game like this because the Pac 12 is clueless about how many viewers they are losing by their refusal to bring in Directv viewers.
Looks like the Waves are running out of gas. They had chances to beat UCLA but couldn't finish it off.
I was a loyal DirecTV guy for 17 years. The bills kept going up and the content didn’t change. I finally called and canceled and told them that one of the big reasons I pulled the plug was their refusal to figure out a deal for PAC 12 network.
For now I’m on YouTube TV. Pact 12 isn’t there either but it is better in about a dozen ways and about a hundred bucks a month cheaper and I can watch TV anywhere on any device with no hassle. I assume it’s only a matter of time before PAC 12 is there and probably eventually Root Sports as well.
UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
