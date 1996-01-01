Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Pepperdine vs UCLA

  1. Today, 02:52 PM #1
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,721

    Default Pepperdine vs UCLA

    I dont get PAC 12 network but scoreboard shows the waves and bruins (#22) are headed to triple OT.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:59 PM #2
    CDC84
    CDC84 is offline Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    13,324

    Default

    I love being a Directv subscriber who still can't watch a game like this because the Pac 12 is clueless about how many viewers they are losing by their refusal to bring in Directv viewers.

    Looks like the Waves are running out of gas. They had chances to beat UCLA but couldn't finish it off.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:03 PM #3
    229SintoZag's Avatar
    229SintoZag
    229SintoZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Bainbridge Island
    Posts
    1,151

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    I love being a Directv subscriber who still can't watch a game like this because the Pac 12 is clueless about how many viewers they are losing by their refusal to bring in Directv viewers,
    The PAC 12 and DirecTV are both useless and deserve one another.

    I was a loyal DirecTV guy for 17 years. The bills kept going up and the content didn’t change. I finally called and canceled and told them that one of the big reasons I pulled the plug was their refusal to figure out a deal for PAC 12 network.

    For now I’m on YouTube TV. Pact 12 isn’t there either but it is better in about a dozen ways and about a hundred bucks a month cheaper and I can watch TV anywhere on any device with no hassle. I assume it’s only a matter of time before PAC 12 is there and probably eventually Root Sports as well.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:08 PM #4
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    750

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84 View Post
    I love being a Directv subscriber who still can't watch a game like this because the Pac 12 is clueless about how many viewers they are losing by their refusal to bring in Directv viewers.
    Direct-TV has ROOT, but no P12 Network
    Charter Cable (which I have) has P12 Network, but no ROOT (because I am out of market)

    So you are damned if you do, damned if you don't. And the scorebug for P12 Network just showed that the Waves won, which is wrong.
    UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 03:16 PM #5
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    750

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 229SintoZag View Post
    The PAC 12 and DirecTV are both useless and deserve one another. .
    Truer words could not be written. I used to be a Direct-TV guy, but this is before the Pac-12 Network was born. Lately I have been referring to the Pac-12 conference as the "Joke-12", because basically, they are a monumental joke. Larry Scott has run that once-great conference right into the ground. I used to be a hardcore Arizona Wildcats fan (when Lute was coach). Now my loyalties are with that team from Spokane.
    UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules