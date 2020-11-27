Gonzaga Article LinkWBB: Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic Schedule Updates
Oklahoma drops out of tournament due to COVID-19 protocols
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga's season-opening contest against Oklahoma in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic has been canceled.
Oklahoma's program could not meet the player availability threshold for the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic due to COVID-19 tracing.
The Bulldogs will now face South Carolina at 12 p.m. PT on Nov. 29 and South Dakota at 12 p.m. PT Nov. 30.
