Thread: Thoughts on Watson

    Thoughts on Watson

    After these first two games... I have come to the conclusion that anything Watson scores is just gravy. His D is so outstanding. His ability to play D is as comforting as a warm blanket on a cold winter's night.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Default

    I totally agree. In fact my wife and I had that conversation during the game. Love it when I can throw my wife in the conversation. She is not a sports fan, EXCEPT, for Gonzaga basketball and as the years have gone by she is getting pretty smart (at basketball that is)! She always was smarter than me!
    Default

    Agree but to the extent he can become a better rebounder he will become our D Rodman and that would be great. I’d also like to see him in the post when Timee is out. He’s a major upgrade over Ballo, who’s years away.
    Thoughts on Watson

    Ive personally thought that Watson looked sluggish both games and is trying to find his role. Hes going to be a key to any run we make and a big piece in coming years. He will get going though.

    I almost think wed be better off using Timme and four guards with Watson coming off the bench for Timme and Kispert.

    Ballo is exactly what Id heard and was ridiculed for saying preseason. A kid with a big upside that is very raw. Hes going to be on a similar plan as Rui. He honestly wouldnt see the floor if he wasnt the only backup to Timme/Watson..no disrespect to Zhakrov intended.


    Default

    They ran the offence through him today on occasion. He definitely will add another option to an already explosive machine.

    Default

    Watson is a big time disruptor on defense, he accounts for several deflections per game. If he plays some post, then he needs to finish stronger at the rim. He may still be a little gun shy.
    Default

    I’ve personally thought that Watson looked sluggish both games and is trying to find his role. He’s going to be a key to any run we make and a big piece in coming years. I almost think we’d be better off using Timme and four guards with Watson coming off the bench for Timme and Kispert.

    Yessir, my point as well. He’s just taking up space on O w our roadrunner guards and wings.

    Yessir, my point as well. He's just taking up space on O w our roadrunner guards and wings.
    Default

    No doubt Watson does not have the flash as the other starters but he is in for his defense. Today did see Watson make a couple of nice plays today however also seen him miss a lay in standing still right in front of the basket that he should have done the sure layup.
    Default

    Small sample size for Watson. He seems a bit tentative right now so I'm hoping we can see a bit more explosion on the offensive end. When he has the lane and space he needs to be dunking, the lazy layup won't work against athletic teams. Ballo is not near where I thought he would be which is concerning to me, we need to solidify that backup spot.
    America's Team!
    Default

    Watson looks like he’s added a lot of muscle and sort of like he’s still getting used to his body. Great do everything glue guy this year. Will need to adapt much more of an alpha attitude next season and beyond to realize his considerable potential.

    ps Nembhard has gotta stop shooting 3’s.
    Default

    Watson looks like he’s added a lot of muscle and sort of like he’s still getting used to his body. Great do everything glue guy this year. Will need to adapt much more of an alpha attitude next season and beyond to realize his considerable potential.

    ps Nembhard has gotta stop shooting 3’s.
    Nembhard does not have a a scorers mentality but shoots like he does.
    Default

    Watty is noticeably thicker than when we saw him last. Looking more like a power forward than a step-out 4. He helps our defense more than our offense which is fine since we have all the firepower we need.

    Ballo looks thick and lumbering-not bouncy. Hope he is coachable in the way Kelly, Rui and Karno were at the beginning of their careers. Remember he is still barely 18.

