Thread: Post game radio GU-AU

Hudson: Top ranked GU opens season with 2 convincing victories, 12 points over KU, 23 over AU. Teams exchanged leads early. GU took 8-6 lead and led the rest of the way. Led by as many as 17 in the first half. Pulled away steadily in the second half, lead up to as much as 30 with 8 left in the game. Then cruised the rest of the way. Timme 28, Kispert 25, Suggs 12. 90-67 final. Career best for Timme and 10 rebounds for a double double. Zags shoot 53%, AU 37% and led by Flanigan's 20. Zags outrebounded the long and athletic Tigers 44-32.
Post game show: Zags with very convincing win. Auburn with the 6-5 lead, Timme three point play made it 8-6 and that was the beginning of an 11 point run. 16-6 at that point eventually moved to a 17 point lead. Halftime 49-35 Zags. Second half Zags completely took control of the game, opening at 51-35. The pushed the lead to 21, Kispert and Timme leading the charge. Then Ayayi up to Suggs on a slam dunk. 69-47. Suggs finds Kispert for a three, GU up by 25. Pair of Kispert free throws builds the lead to 30 and the Zags cruised the rest of the way. Aya
Few on the podium. I was happy the way we came out. Auburn can make you look bad coming out. I was very glad the way we performed on the glass. I'm very happy to get out of here with 2 wins. To be honest with you I thought we were going to have a really tough time keeping them off the glass. Without working on it much we really challenged the guys to hit the boards. Covid-It's just kind of how the season has gone. You just have to react to it. The Florida health board has been very good to work with. It's going to be like that all year. There's about a 5 page deal on the covid protocol, I'm not gonna go through it with you. I don't have it in front of me for all the details. It was wrogly reported it was two players. It was one player and one administrative staff. Hudson said one thing to keep in mind each place has different rules. We had a 4am wakeup west coast time. These guys have had a lot to handle. Covid and then traveling all the way across the country is like going to Maui for us. It just shows the desire of our guys. I like when we're moving when we are in constant motion, these guys can really pass and we space the floor well and they continue to cut and the ball screens are our thing. We played two teams that like to get up and down the floor like we do. Our players were dialed into playing from the jump, they didn't care about covid, they were ready to play nx focused on theri job.
Timme: Question was you guys scored114 points in the paint these two games. Timme answer great coaching, we're really moving the ball and do what the coaches have coached us forever we think we can score on anybody. We were more dialed in on defense today. It's really early in the season and with what is going on its really a good sign what this team has showed early. We do this every day and work on it, it's a lot of motion and we don't care who gets up the shot, it's what we do. Communication is still being worked on on the floor its so early. We just don't think anyone can outscore us. Timme family was in attendance.
Last year Timme was 61% from the line. In the early season he is at 80%. Kispert 4-8 from three. Auburn shot 35 threes and 24 shots from two. As noted Few was worried about rebounding as Auburn was plus 17 yesterday. Timme with 10 and Ayayi 7. Nest up West Virginia on Dec 2, Wednesday night. That's it until Wednesday