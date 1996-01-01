Thread: Zags vs Auburn Postgame

-
Zags vs Auburn Postgame
Zags win easily 90 to 67.
Timme and kispert were very good. I was happy to see Ballo get his 1st bucket in college. I was happy to see Watson be more aggressive with the ball. Suggs is a stud.
Honestly this team is so scary and deep its amazing to watch.
Love the zags for life
- deep except at the 5 spot, that is actually our achilles heel.
- yes, baby step improvements from watson and ballo
- so pleased with timmie's free throw shooting so far. he is gonna be going to the line more than the next 2 players combined. need that improvement to continue.
- would like to see the turnovers come down a bit. i know we play fast and with more possessions than almost all other teams, but still 15 and 14 is a bit high for this group.
- great rebounding, good game, well done team
I'm not too worried about turnovers at this point for the following reasons: a lot of those turnovers were either taken right back or didn't result in points, we had zero exhibition/ warmup games, and these games were back to back days against high level athletes from power 5 conferences. I'll be surprised if we have more than 12 turnovers apiece against Baylor and West Virginia now that the guys know that they can't make lazy long passes against these kinds of athletes.
Few has a definite 7 man rotation with Ballo getting a little more time which sprinkles in 8 players, heres a break down of minutes today. Ayala 33 minutes, Timme 30, Kispert 29, Watson 27, Suggs 26, Nembhard 24, Cook 18, Ballo 7 minutes.
This was a blowout today Zags up by 30 points no let up by Few he is getting all 7 man rotation maximum minutes. He only subbed everybody out with 2 minutes left in game.
The Euros seemed ticketed for Monninghoff land
Another nice rebounding day by Ayayi 7 rebounds and a big shout out to Timme who had 28 points and 10 rebounds double double.
Kispert is our 3 point man 4-8 today. Very thankful Kispert came back to the Zags for another year.
Nobody on our team has hops, speed, glide, and moves like Suggs. Just in two games I can't believe his body control and moves when taking it home to the basket.
What is the deal with Nembhard and his long range shooting? Almost every long range shot he's jacked up has been an air ball despite getting wide open looks.
The guy on this team who is not getting enough credit is Aaron Cook. What a terrific find by Few and his staff. That kid is an elite on ball defender. But he can score better than many think, and he brings much needed experience to the rotation. He actually reminds me of some of Kansas' non-NBA guards of the past.
It just makes me smile to know that the only 2 teams in the top 10 to lose so far have both lost to WCC teams

