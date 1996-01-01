Thread: A Thing of Beauty

-
A Thing of Beauty
I know it's only been two games, but the ZAGS have been beautiful to watch. From the floor spacing to the back cuts to the transitions to the tempo to the run outs. From Suggs court vision to Timme's footwork to Corey's inside/outside game to Joel's rebounding, it's all been truly gorgeous basketball. This team is so skilled and so unselfish. Great switching defense, intensity on the defensive end, getting on the boards to limit 2nd chance points. Two beatdowns against two totally different styles. All the pieces are there.
Buckle up, it's gonna be another great year. The Kool-Aid still tastes so good................
Go ZAGS
-
I had the same thought. The right players were in the right spots and making the right decisions-especially the first unit. The first couple of minutes in the second half really stood out. Demonstrates the solid coaching from Few & co. Combine that with elite athletes and the occasional razzle dazzle play like the Alley Oop from Joel to Suggs and the sky is the limit for this squad.
To borrow a soccer metaphor from Brazil the Zags played 'O Jogo Bonito'-"The Beautiful Game", today.
