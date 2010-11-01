Thread: USF is leading Virginia with 2 minutes left

Originally Posted by CDC84 Originally Posted by

USF got a good athletic director, and the renovation of the legendary War Memorial Gym has a ton of history. They made an excellent hire in sticking with associate head coach Todd Golden. Too many teams at USF's level change the whole staff when a guy like Kyle Smith moves on to a BCS team. I personally feel that Kyle should have waited for a better job than WSU. He's a great coach who would've eventually coached a mid-level BCS program. But USF made the right choice in who they replaced him with.