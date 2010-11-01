Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: USF is leading Virginia with 2 minutes left

  1. Today, 10:55 AM #26
    GonzaGAW
    - one of the best victories by a wcc team (other than gonzaga) in a long long time.
    - really when did one of our conference mates beat a top 5 team last?
    - congrats to usf.
  2. Today, 11:51 AM #27
    SCU
    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW
    - one of the best victories by a wcc team (other than gonzaga) in a long long time.
    - really when did one of our conference mates beat a top 5 team last?
    - congrats to usf.
    Santa Clara beat No. 4 UNC in 2004... can't otherwise remember but there's probably one in between
  3. Today, 11:53 AM #28
    zagzilla
    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW
    - one of the best victories by a wcc team (other than gonzaga) in a long long time.
    - really when did one of our conference mates beat a top 5 team last?
    Well BYU Jimmered the #4 Aztecs back in 2010-11 but technically that was before they joined the WCC

    Can't think of any others (edit: forgot about Broncos over Heels). Certainly not SMC-they were 0-30 vs Top 5 opponents before they beat us in 2019 when we were #1.

    Great win for USF

    ZZ
  4. Today, 11:55 AM #29
    CDC84
    USF got a good athletic director, and the renovation of the legendary War Memorial Gym has a ton of history. They made an excellent hire in sticking with associate head coach Todd Golden. Too many teams at USF's level change the whole staff when a guy like Kyle Smith moves on to a BCS team. I personally feel that Kyle should have waited for a better job than WSU. He's a great coach who would've eventually coached a mid-level BCS program. But USF made the right choice in who they replaced him with.
  5. Today, 12:17 PM #30
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by CDC84
    USF got a good athletic director, and the renovation of the legendary War Memorial Gym has a ton of history. They made an excellent hire in sticking with associate head coach Todd Golden. Too many teams at USF's level change the whole staff when a guy like Kyle Smith moves on to a BCS team. I personally feel that Kyle should have waited for a better job than WSU. He's a great coach who would've eventually coached a mid-level BCS program. But USF made the right choice in who they replaced him with.
    Not Kyle’s last bounce
