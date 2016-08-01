Thread: Two zags out due to COVID protocols

Two role players tested positive for covid this morning. How is the game still going to be played? Im starting to have doubts this season makes it
Ouch!
Source?
Now Meehan retracted his statement and said they are out due to protocol... not necessarily a positive test.
Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
· 7m
I’m told Gonzaga has tried its best to prepare for a situation like this to avoid complete shutdown. Zags have been splitting the team on two buses, took two planes to Florida and will do the same on the trip to Indy after today’s game. Zags play West Virginia Wednesday in Indy.
Harris is out per his dad
I would imagine strawther?
Yup it is strawther... so Suggs didn’t hang out with the tricky trio last night? Too bad was looking forward to seeing them both today.
So it begins. Sigh.
Love the zags for life
Remember... baseball started off like this and managed to get through the season. Don’t give up hope. Thoughts with Dom and Strawther.
Depth is a wonderful thing.
I wish them a healthy recovery.
Is this season really going to work? People already out and it's only the second game.