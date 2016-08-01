Results 1 to 18 of 18

Thread: Two zags out due to COVID protocols

  1. Today, 07:42 AM #1
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,550

    Default Two zags out due to COVID protocols

    Two role players tested positive for covid this morning. How is the game still going to be played? Im starting to have doubts this season makes it
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:43 AM #2
    Spink
    Spink is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    92

    Default

    Ouch!

    Source?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:44 AM #3
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,550

    Default

    Now Meehan retracted his statement and said they are out due to protocol... not necessarily a positive test.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:45 AM #4
    Spink
    Spink is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Posts
    92

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spink View Post
    Ouch!

    Source?
    Not positive tests.


    Jim Meehan
    @SRJimm
    ·
    8m
    CLARIFICATION: Two Gonzaga players are out due to COVID-19 protocols. (not necessarily a positive test). Won't play in today's game. Jeff Goodman reports it's two younger, role players.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:48 AM #5
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,846

    Default

    https://twitter.com/srjimm/status/13...206027776?s=21
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 07:48 AM #6
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Hoopaholic is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Lacrosse, Washington
    Posts
    7,211

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Two role players tested positive for covid this morning. How is the game still going to be played? Im starting to have doubts this season makes it
    Dont believe this is accurate

    Believe they are being held out for COVID 19 protocols in place not for being tested positive. Two different issues I believe
    Basketball...The Toy Department of Life

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 07:48 AM #7
    NovaScotiaZagFan
    NovaScotiaZagFan is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Posts
    13

    Default

    One player is supposedly Dom Harris:
    https://twitter.com/Dr_ShawnHarris_/...49158255112195
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 07:50 AM #8
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    15,846

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by NovaScotiaZagFan View Post
    One player is supposedly Dom Harris:
    https://twitter.com/Dr_ShawnHarris_/...49158255112195
    So at least one player has tested positive.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 07:50 AM #9
    Radbooks's Avatar
    Radbooks
    Radbooks is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Tri-Cities
    Posts
    2,152

    Default

    Jeff Goodman
    @GoodmanHoops
    · 7m
    I’m told Gonzaga has tried its best to prepare for a situation like this to avoid complete shutdown. Zags have been splitting the team on two buses, took two planes to Florida and will do the same on the trip to Indy after today’s game. Zags play West Virginia Wednesday in Indy.
    When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.

    ~ Desiderius Erasmus
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 07:50 AM #10
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,550

    Default

    Harris is out per his dad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 07:53 AM #11
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,550

    Default

    I would imagine strawther?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 07:55 AM #12
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,550

    Default

    Yup it is strawther... so Suggs didn’t hang out with the tricky trio last night? Too bad was looking forward to seeing them both today.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 07:56 AM #13
    NovaScotiaZagFan
    NovaScotiaZagFan is online now Redshirt
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Posts
    13

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    I would imagine strawther?
    https://twitter.com/GoodmanHoops/sta...51897257136128
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 08:04 AM #14
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,814

    Default

    So it begins. Sigh.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 08:12 AM #15
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,304

    Default

    Remember... baseball started off like this and managed to get through the season. Don’t give up hope. Thoughts with Dom and Strawther.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 08:12 AM #16
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    Martin Centre Mad Man is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2009
    Location
    The Pub
    Posts
    7,596

    Default

    Depth is a wonderful thing.

    I wish them a healthy recovery.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 08:12 AM #17
    GU69
    GU69 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,919

    Default

    Is this season really going to work? People already out and it's only the second game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 08:21 AM #18
    ZagsObserver
    ZagsObserver is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    2,073

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Remember... baseball started off like this and managed to get through the season. Don’t give up hope. Thoughts with Dom and Strawther.
    Agreed. And college and pro football are dealing with this every week. Every week, certain games are cancelled due to multiple positives. It hasn’t been a problem, as long as you don’t expect to play every single game each week. I’m surprised with the professionalism in the football realm.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules