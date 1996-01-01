Thread: GameDay #2 Gonzaga vs Auburn...

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    It's GameDay, the best day of the week. Yeah~ Zags vs Auburn. It should be another real good game, even though Auburn lost a lot, they have a good coach. Some are expecting a blowout, but I'm not. I think Auburn will come to play. The Zags must be ready.

    I look forward to seeing the Zags in action again today. Yesterday was such a treat. We all got to see and fall in love with the 2020-21 Zags. I don't mind an early game at all because I won't have to wait very long to see the game. Looking for more of that great play from our guards. We do have a stable full of them, and are they ever primed and in shape. Self stated after the game yesterday that his guys ran out of gas. The Zags did set a really fast pace. Our guys really looked in shape. Will Auburn be able to run with us?

    Looking to see more of why Suggs was ranked #5 out of high school. And more stead but great play from Ayayi. Looking for Nembhard to do more scoring.

    Go Zags!!!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    we got to see and fall in love with the 2020-21 Zags

    Love it Reborn!
