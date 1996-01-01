Thread: GameDay #2 Gonzaga vs Auburn...

GameDay #2 Gonzaga vs Auburn...
It's GameDay, the best day of the week. Yeah~ Zags vs Auburn. It should be another real good game, even though Auburn lost a lot, they have a good coach. Some are expecting a blowout, but I'm not. I think Auburn will come to play. The Zags must be ready.
I look forward to seeing the Zags in action again today. Yesterday was such a treat. We all got to see and fall in love with the 2020-21 Zags. I don't mind an early game at all because I won't have to wait very long to see the game. Looking for more of that great play from our guards. We do have a stable full of them, and are they ever primed and in shape. Self stated after the game yesterday that his guys ran out of gas. The Zags did set a really fast pace. Our guys really looked in shape. Will Auburn be able to run with us?
Looking to see more of why Suggs was ranked #5 out of high school. And more stead but great play from Ayayi. Looking for Nembhard to do more scoring.
Go Zags!!!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!