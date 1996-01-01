Thread: Prediction Results 2020-21

Zags WIN!!! 102-90 over Kansas!
Zags looked every bit the #1 ranked team in the country. Suggs looks like a one and done... Timme and Kispert looked amazing and this team is DEEEEEEEEEEP.
So, how did we do our first time out? Well... Zags played well... us... we needed to shake some rust off. Average score was a whopping 67.0889. We shorted the Zags by 17.7778 and undershot KU by 13.04. The spread we came closer, shorting it by 3.8.
Here are the means:
Zags 84.2222
KU 79.9556
Spread 8.20000
Zag buddy takes the inaugural game! Second goes to Zaga with willandi rounding out the top 3. They were the only ones under 30.
Here are the full standings:
Rank User name Zag Score Opp Score Spread Zag Delta Opp Delta Spread Delta Wrong Winner Score 1 zag buddy 101 83 18 1 7 6 0 22 2 Zaga 95 87 8 7 3 4 0 24 3 willandi 95 85 10 7 5 2 0 26 4 CdAZagFan 95 82 13 7 8 1 0 31 5 Zag67 93 84 9 9 6 3 0 33 6 3XaZag 92 86 6 10 4 6 0 34 7 77Zag 92 80 12 10 10 0 0 40 8 Malastein 93 78 15 9 12 3 0 45 9 GonzagasaurausFlex 93 77 16 9 13 4 0 48 10 ZagsGoZags 89 81 8 13 9 4 0 48 11 GrizZag 88 84 4 14 6 8 0 48 12 TexasZagFan 88 84 4 14 6 8 0 48 13 zagnut2012 88 84 4 14 6 8 0 48 14 BigBlahla 89 78 11 13 12 1 0 51 15 ZagzKrak 88 80 8 14 10 4 0 52 16 BogoZags 87 78 9 15 12 3 0 57 17 BayAreaZagFan 85 81 4 17 9 8 0 60 18 DixieZag 85 81 4 17 9 8 0 60 19 RenoZag 85 81 4 17 9 8 0 60 20 Mr. Vulture 85 77 8 17 13 4 0 64 21 WenatcheeZag 84 80 4 18 10 8 0 64 22 ZagsObserver 85 74 11 17 16 1 0 67 23 All Weather Fan 84 77 7 18 13 5 0 67 24 Stache 83 78 5 19 12 7 0 69 25 phxfireflames 78 85 7 24 5 5 10 73 26 jim77 83 73 10 19 17 2 0 74 27 JPW314159 83 73 10 19 17 2 0 74 28 MNZAGFAN99 82 74 8 20 16 4 0 76 29 GonzaGAW 81 75 6 21 15 6 0 78 30 Jazzdelmar 81 74 7 21 16 5 0 79 31 FloridaZagFan 82 70 12 20 20 0 0 80 32 Reborn 83 69 14 19 21 2 0 82 33 Martin Center Mad Man 80 73 7 22 17 5 0 83 34 Kiddwell 79 73 6 23 17 6 0 86 35 Zags11 76 81 5 26 9 7 10 87 36 zagssuperfan 78 72 6 24 18 6 0 90 37 zagsfanforlife 79 67 12 23 23 0 0 92 38 rennis 78 69 9 24 21 3 0 93 39 Katman50 72 80 8 30 10 4 10 94 40 MyZags 79 66 13 23 24 1 0 95 41 LongIslandZagFan 77 68 9 25 22 3 0 97 42 Kitzbuel 75 71 4 27 19 8 0 100 43 GU69 75 68 7 27 22 5 0 103 44 White lightning 74 68 6 28 22 6 0 106 45 spike_jr 73 74 1 29 16 11 10 111
As always, if I messed up on transposing your score please let me know so I can fix the underlying data!
GO ZAGS!