Thread: With Few's 600th win, the BCS snobs are out

College basketball analysts who have posted about Few's 600th win are getting inundated by BCS snobs. That 90% of GU's sked is filled with terrible teams. That the WCC sucks (do they understand just how many D-1 conferences exist?).
If you look at college basketball and its history there have been plenty of teams whose elite coaches chose to stay where they are instead of going what Dan Monson did. Bob McKillop is as great of a coach as any coach in college ball, but he hasn't been able to replicate the success after Curry left. It's not his fault. He just doesn't want to coach at a high end BCS program. If winning 600 were that easy, if winning more games than any program in college basketball over the past 10 years were so easy, some other non-BCS coach would've have done it. Plain and simple.
The one thing that some of the snobs are saying is that Few is starting to recruit elite players because he knows you have to do that if you want to beat the blue bloods like Duke, Kansas and Michigan State. They are at least acknowledging that the talent is there. That it just isn't an easy sked and Few's coaching. It's also hard to argue against the fact that GU has made 5 straight sweet 16's or better. The argument that GU gets too high of a seed or always gets an easy draw only goes so far. Only 2 other programs have achieved this is the expanded bracket era. You cannot fake that.
But there's all these little things.....when Few took the program over, GU was still in the position where they needed to win the WCC tourney to get in the dance. It's not like GU was that much better than other WCC programs. When they started to improve their schedule, almost all of their toughest non-league games were on the road or on semi-neutral courts. No home and homes. And my favorite: if a BCS team loses a lot of its talent and is headed for a down season, the schedulers have the ability to play 11 low major games at home and maybe a couple of tough games....one at home and one on a neutral floor. They can use their non-league sked to help build the team's confidence so that when they get into league play, the team has improved and knows what winning is like. They can use their league's "toughness" so that they can get away with 13 losses and still make the dance because they beat Duke, Florida State, UNC, etc, at home and went on a bit of a run in the league tourney. Gonzaga cannot afford to do this. If Few doesn't schedule tough, they are not getting in the dance. This was especially this case in the 1st half of Few's head coaching career. It didn't matter if he lost a player to the NBA and a bunch of seniors. It was baptism by fire. In essence, Few has to play an INVERTED schedule, and that is very tough. The BCS snobs never spend any time to contemplate this and what an advantage it is for the BCS teams. Believe me, there have been seasons where Few would have loved to play lots of guarantee games because he knew his team was going to go thru a lot of growing pains. But he simply cannot do this. I am shocked that BCS snobs don't even acknowledge this advantage that they have and how playing a very tough schedule full of road/neutral games can ruin a young team's confidence.
The truth is that the BCS snobs will always be there, even if Few hangs multiple banners at K2. But it is important to acknowledge how foolish these snobs are when the program or Few achieves something that is really great and special. If it were so easy, another non-BCS coach would have done it.