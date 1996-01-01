Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: With Few's 600th win, the BCS snobs are out

  1. Today, 05:21 PM #1
    CDC84
    Default With Few's 600th win, the BCS snobs are out

    College basketball analysts who have posted about Few's 600th win are getting inundated by BCS snobs. That 90% of GU's sked is filled with terrible teams. That the WCC sucks (do they understand just how many D-1 conferences exist?).

    If you look at college basketball and its history there have been plenty of teams whose elite coaches chose to stay where they are instead of going what Dan Monson did. Bob McKillop is as great of a coach as any coach in college ball, but he hasn't been able to replicate the success after Curry left. It's not his fault. He just doesn't want to coach at a high end BCS program. If winning 600 were that easy, if winning more games than any program in college basketball over the past 10 years were so easy, some other non-BCS coach would've have done it. Plain and simple.

    The one thing that some of the snobs are saying is that Few is starting to recruit elite players because he knows you have to do that if you want to beat the blue bloods like Duke, Kansas and Michigan State. They are at least acknowledging that the talent is there. That it just isn't an easy sked and Few's coaching. It's also hard to argue against the fact that GU has made 5 straight sweet 16's or better. The argument that GU gets too high of a seed or always gets an easy draw only goes so far. Only 2 other programs have achieved this is the expanded bracket era. You cannot fake that.

    But there's all these little things.....when Few took the program over, GU was still in the position where they needed to win the WCC tourney to get in the dance. It's not like GU was that much better than other WCC programs. When they started to improve their schedule, almost all of their toughest non-league games were on the road or on semi-neutral courts. No home and homes. And my favorite: if a BCS team loses a lot of its talent and is headed for a down season, the schedulers have the ability to play 11 low major games at home and maybe a couple of tough games....one at home and one on a neutral floor. They can use their non-league sked to help build the team's confidence so that when they get into league play, the team has improved and knows what winning is like. They can use their league's "toughness" so that they can get away with 13 losses and still make the dance because they beat Duke, Florida State, UNC, etc, at home and went on a bit of a run in the league tourney. Gonzaga cannot afford to do this. If Few doesn't schedule tough, they are not getting in the dance. This was especially this case in the 1st half of Few's head coaching career. It didn't matter if he lost a player to the NBA and a bunch of seniors. It was baptism by fire. In essence, Few has to play an INVERTED schedule, and that is very tough. The BCS snobs never spend any time to contemplate this and what an advantage it is for the BCS teams. Believe me, there have been seasons where Few would have loved to play lots of guarantee games because he knew his team was going to go thru a lot of growing pains. But he simply cannot do this. I am shocked that BCS snobs don't even acknowledge this advantage that they have and how playing a very tough schedule full of road/neutral games can ruin a young team's confidence.

    The truth is that the BCS snobs will always be there, even if Few hangs multiple banners at K2. But it is important to acknowledge how foolish these snobs are when the program or Few achieves something that is really great and special. If it were so easy, another non-BCS coach would have done it.
  2. Today, 05:25 PM #2
    katman50
    Default

    Good post, CDC. Too true.
  3. Today, 05:26 PM #3
    billyberu's Avatar
    billyberu
    Default

    The thing is even winning a Natty won't shut those idiots up. Makes it easy to ignore them when you consider their inarticulate rage comes from a place of deep insecurity.

  4. Today, 05:27 PM #4
    katman50
    Default

    We are so blessed to have Few and his assistants, etc. The evolution of the Zags has been unreal.
  5. Today, 05:29 PM #5
    ZagsGoZags
    Default

    To reinforce your point, if you compare the number of coaches with high wins, high major to mid major
    you could almost conclude it is easier to do it in Power Conferences than mid-major.
  6. Today, 05:38 PM #6
    MDABE80
    Default

    To be expected I guess. Refutable for sure but we all have better things to do. In life you do the best with what you’ve got. Mark has done that and has had balance in his life. Others don’t matter. He’s done it his own ah. That is to be respect.
  7. Today, 05:51 PM #7
    zagamatic
    Default

    Power conference teams do play some tough games outside of their respective conferences, but they also play a lot of cupcakes. But, until recently, the difference between them and the Zags was that the Zags almost exclusively had to play those tougher games as either true road games or neutral sites with the exception of regional rivals or other up and coming teams. Blue bloods have gotten either home and home or neutral sites. So, in that respect, the Zags have had a harder time winning the tougher games until recently. (Last 10-12 years) And to think that there aren't easy games in conference for the Blue Bloods is just silly. For example, Wazzu is hardly considered a basketball Blue Blood, but that doesn't stop a team like UCLA from making the argument that they should be in the tournament based on their conference record.
