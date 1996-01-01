Thread: Highest praise I have ever heard, not coming from somebody already in Zag Nation

-
Highest praise I have ever heard, not coming from somebody already in Zag Nation
Here is Bill Self's quote, speaking of today's Thanksgiving game, all the more impressive to me when I think it was our first game of the season:
"And they are really good though. Next to that KY team, uh, well, Kentucky's two teams in 12 and whenever the other one was, that made the undefeated run for so long -- I don't know if we have played against a team where the pieces fit better, or, and the talent matched the pieces fit better moreso, than what we did today. They are really good."
I can accept the high praise, but noteworthy to me this early in the season is about how well the parts were fitting together. This is tribute to Few, in my interpretation.
Don’t want to oversell this group but it’s more of a machine and it’s only the beginning of the season.
I think the game tomorrow will be an indication of just how good this team will be in that playing Auburn and our defence shuts them down and the offence continues, then this week’s games really indicate just how good this team really is...IMO
