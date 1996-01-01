Thread: Post game radio GU-KU

-
Post game radio GU-KU
Hudson: GU 102-90 gives Few his 600th win. What a start for the Bulldogs, KU get first bucket, GU goes ahead 6-4 and never trailed again. Kispert joins the 1000 point club. KU gives up more than 100 in a 40 minute game since 1990. Timme 25, Suggs 24, Kispert 23 as Zags shoot 64.5% from the floor. Career high for Timme. KU held 408 of their last 436 opponents under 50% from the floor. Ayayi stuffed the stat sheet at 15 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals and assist. KU shot a respectable 53% but couldn't keep up with the Zags.
First post game show of the season is a happy post game show. Timme 11-15 from the floor with 17 in the first half. KU tied things up in the second half at 57 but Suggs made a three point play pushing the Zags out to 62-57. Later the Zags jumped out to 78-71 on a Kispert bucket, but a 16-4 GU pushed the lead out to double figures. Zags up by 14 with just over 4 minutes left, eventually building their biggest lead at 18. Hudson said I'm going to say it again, this is the first time since 1990 any KU opponent went over the century mark. It was the most points scored against a Bill Self-coached KU team in a game decided in regulation. Garrett led KU with 22, Agbaji chipped in with 17 and Thompson with 12.
A little sloppy at times for both teams but you would expect that in an opening game. Timme played just over 32 minutes. Suggs actually only played 5:52 in the first half with 2 fouls, but he finished with 24 points in 24 minutes. 8-13 from the field for Kispert. Nembhard finished with 11 in 32 minutes. Zags 16-20 from the line finishing at 80%. Zags outrebounded KU 33-24, Suggs had 8 assists to go with his 24 points. Hudson said the last time he can confirm 3 Zags with over 20 was 2014 but he didn't say who they were.
Roger Powell: You know, KU has a tendency to slow things in the second half and then really hit you in the mouth. I'm really proud of how our guys responded in the second half. We picked up right were we left off in the end of last year. Anyone of these guys can score and the balance we can score with is really impressive. You talk about all these other guys and then you look at Joel's line. There was a point when KU went on a bit of a run and you kind of thought, oh no, here they come and our guys really responded. You can't win on just one side though, we gotta do better on defense. They shot 53% from the floor and they hit a lot of threes. I really don't know what to expect from Auburn. They have a lot of new guys. They really spread the floor and shoot a lot of threes. I'm gonna be watching their game against St Joe's now.
Hudson: GU has now won 16 straight openers. Few: The 600 wins means I got an ice shower in the locker room. From the first one to this one has never been about me, it's been about the guys. And the guys I've been able to coach with. Their were times we played great and times we looked a little foolish. To win one against this team and a Hall of Fame guy (Self) is special.
Casey Jacobson on Fox. I don't think we knew for sure who was number 1 going into this season but we know now for sure, Gonzaga in #1 0r #2 for sure. The offense in unstoppable and they picked right up where they left off. Suggs is the real deal and there are so many scorers around him he doesn't have to do it by himself. He has help everywhere!
