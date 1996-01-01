Thread: First game of the year...Gonzaga 102 Kansas 90

First game of the year...Gonzaga 102 Kansas 90
It was as good as I thought it would be. What a great game. Gonzaga sure played great.
Timme 25
Kispert 23
Suggs 24
Ayayi 15
Nembhard 11
Watson 2
Cook 2
I was so impressed with Suggs. He's everything you'd want to see from the 6th highest ranked High School player. He was unstoppable, and just took over the game in 2nd half. 24 points in his first outing. But here's what I loved about him, 8 assists. And each of them was so beautiful.
Was also impressed with Tille and Kispert, the two vets, with 25 and 23 respectfully. I was anxious to see both of these guys in action, and Kansas just couldn't stop Timme. He was just too quick for their very athletic and big center, McCormack. Kispert surprised me with his ability to score inside.
That's it for now. want to get this posted so others can write about the game
Go Zags!
