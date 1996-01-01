Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: First game of the year...Gonzaga 102 Kansas 90

  Today, 01:02 PM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,323

    First game of the year...Gonzaga 102 Kansas 90

    It was as good as I thought it would be. What a great game. Gonzaga sure played great.

    Timme 25
    Kispert 23
    Suggs 24
    Ayayi 15
    Nembhard 11
    Watson 2
    Cook 2

    I was so impressed with Suggs. He's everything you'd want to see from the 6th highest ranked High School player. He was unstoppable, and just took over the game in 2nd half. 24 points in his first outing. But here's what I loved about him, 8 assists. And each of them was so beautiful.

    Was also impressed with Tille and Kispert, the two vets, with 25 and 23 respectfully. I was anxious to see both of these guys in action, and Kansas just couldn't stop Timme. He was just too quick for their very athletic and big center, McCormack. Kispert surprised me with his ability to score inside.

    That's it for now. want to get this posted so others can write about the game

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!!
  Today, 01:10 PM
    SLOZag
    SLOZag
    SLOZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Luis Obispo, CA
    Posts
    1,235

    Re: Suggs

    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    I was so impressed with Suggs. He's everything you'd want to see from the 6th highest ranked High School player. He was unstoppable, and just took over the game in 2nd half. 24 points in his first outing. But here's what I loved about him, 8 assists. And each of them was so beautiful.
    Don't overlook the fact that those 8 assists came with just 1 t/o!
    SLOZag
    "Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
