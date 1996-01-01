Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Gonzaga vs Auburn Predictions

  Today, 11:58 AM #1
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,299

    Default Gonzaga vs Auburn Predictions

    Zags currently up on KU... but want to get this up early with a short window.

    What are you hoping to see va Auburn? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 12:25 PM #2
    willandi
    willandi
    willandi is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,430

    Default

    95-79 Zags
    It's not funny.
  Today, 12:40 PM #3
    Zags11
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,801

    Default

    Zags 94
    Auburn 82

    I was wrong bout kansas even though i said zags F4 team.
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 12:52 PM #4
    Malastein
    Malastein is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,077

    Default

    Zags 103-79. The offense is going to be triple digits most games.
    The place to go for recruiting info
  Today, 12:58 PM #5
    ZagzKrak
    ZagzKrak is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Apr 2016
    Posts
    426

    Default

    85-64 Zags
  Today, 01:01 PM #6
    bigblahla
    bigblahla
    bigblahla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    PNWest
    Posts
    3,443

    Default

    Zags 95 -74

    Go!! Zags!!!
    "Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"
  Today, 01:13 PM #7
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    814

    Default

    - i'd like to see better play from ballo
    - i'd like to see more play from the bench, with a larger more comfortable lead.

    - zags 101, auburn 76
