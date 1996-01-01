Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Gonzaga Covid Positive Test

  1. Today, 09:41 AM #1
    Jedster
    Default Gonzaga Covid Positive Test

    Jim Meehan just tweeted an member of the traveling party tested positive. Not a student athlete. 2 other non student athletes in quarantine. All four teams medical staffs said games can be played. Uh oh...
  2. Today, 09:44 AM #2
    Jedster
    Default

    Statement from the tip off organizers.

    https://twitter.com/srjimm/status/13...063040003?s=21
  3. Today, 09:46 AM #3
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Huddy just said on the radio that it is staff members. We still have a game today.
  4. Today, 09:57 AM #4
    Jedster
    Default

    Statement from Roth.

    https://twitter.com/srjimm/status/13...270003714?s=21
  5. Today, 10:09 AM #5
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Default

    Damn, hope that doesn't put the other games in jeopardy.
  6. Today, 10:12 AM #6
    GU69
    Default

    Horrible news. Stay safe everyone.
