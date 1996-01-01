Thread: Gonzaga Covid Positive Test

Jim Meehan just tweeted an member of the traveling party tested positive. Not a student athlete. 2 other non student athletes in quarantine. All four teams medical staffs said games can be played. Uh oh...
Jim Meehan just tweeted an member of the traveling party tested positive. Not a student athlete. 2 other non student athletes in quarantine. All four teams medical staffs said games can be played. Uh oh...
Huddy just said on the radio that it is staff members. We still have a game today.
UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
Damn, hope that doesn't put the other games in jeopardy.
Horrible news. Stay safe everyone.