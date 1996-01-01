Thread: Zags vs. Jayhawks Beverage Thread

Oh man does today feel like I'm coming out of a long, COVID-induced college basketball slumber! What are we all drinking on this holy day?
Oh man does today feel like I'm coming out of a long, COVID-induced college basketball slumber! What are we all drinking on this holy day?
Brandy old-fashioned sweet today.
More than likely it is just Diet Coke for me, as I rarely drink alcohol before 12 noon. The game starts at 10:30 am for me. We shall revisit the issue at halftime.
UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG