-
A Wonderful Day!
This has been a testing year to say the least and we all have been put through the paces of major challenges. I for one am very thankful our family and friends have not been touched by the devastating COVID-19, which permeates our world.
I hope an pray that ALL of you have persevered and are able to enjoy a safe holiday and that GU is victorious this day in its battle with KU.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING you all!
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules