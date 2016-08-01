-
GAME THREAD: GU v Kansas Fort Meyers - 11.26.20
Tip-off: 1:30 PM Eastern, 10:30 AM Pacific
TV: Fox
Live Stats: http://www.statbroadcast.com/events/central.php?tid=818
Online: https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/6ac23738
Time to start the season with a bang!
'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay
small acts of kindness and love.'
- Gandalf the Grey
