Thread: Are you ready?

Hello everyone. It's 8:45 pm on Wednesday night. I am SO HAPPY AND EXCITED, and I just can not contain it any longer. The season is upon us, and tomorrow it all begins. I can really feel my Zag spirit returning. It's been such a long and honestly disappointing time. But it's over, and the NEW SEASON is upon us. It's going to be a very different season, but it will also be the same because our Zags will be playing. I watched the NBA playoffs and they were just as good, if not better honestly. The players played as good as I've ever seen pros play. The shooting was phenominal. And I expect the same thing tomorrow
One thing about all these players. THEY ALL HATE TO LOSE, and you will see as intense play as you've ever seen. BELIEVE IT. So as a fan, you can cheer as hard as you ever have, and get as crazy as you've ever gotten. For someone like me, I've watched almost all of the games at home; so I'm used to watching TV. And OMG we are playing Kansas. Can you believe it. KANSAS. Have we ever played Kansas? few vs Self. It will be incredible.
How are you all doing? How are you feeling? Tell me please. Let's get ready to get ready.
Go Zags!