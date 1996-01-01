Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Are you ready?

  1. Today, 08:52 PM #1
    Reborn's Avatar
    Reborn
    Reborn is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,316

    Default Are you ready?

    Hello everyone. It's 8:45 pm on Wednesday night. I am SO HAPPY AND EXCITED, and I just can not contain it any longer. The season is upon us, and tomorrow it all begins. I can really feel my Zag spirit returning. It's been such a long and honestly disappointing time. But it's over, and the NEW SEASON is upon us. It's going to be a very different season, but it will also be the same because our Zags will be playing. I watched the NBA playoffs and they were just as good, if not better honestly. The players played as good as I've ever seen pros play. The shooting was phenominal. And I expect the same thing tomorrow

    One thing about all these players. THEY ALL HATE TO LOSE, and you will see as intense play as you've ever seen. BELIEVE IT. So as a fan, you can cheer as hard as you ever have, and get as crazy as you've ever gotten. For someone like me, I've watched almost all of the games at home; so I'm used to watching TV. And OMG we are playing Kansas. Can you believe it. KANSAS. Have we ever played Kansas? few vs Self. It will be incredible.

    How are you all doing? How are you feeling? Tell me please. Let's get ready to get ready.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:02 PM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    Pasadena, CA
    Posts
    730

    Default

    I'm more than ready. I have not watched a meaningful Zags game since March. KIK doesn't count. I'll be hitting the sack early, and waking up early. The only way my TV is not on FOX tomorrow morning is if someone were to pry the TV remote out of my cold, dead hands.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:09 PM #3
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET
    ZAGS ATTACK BASKET is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Feb 2016
    Posts
    893

    Default

    HAPPY THANKSGIVING ZAG FANS ENJOY SOME BASKETBALL
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules