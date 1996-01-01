Thread: Lady Zag - South Dakota Tournament Thread

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Lady Zag - South Dakota Tournament Thread

    Though I would start a thread to discuss the South Dakota tournament, the site, the Lady Zag opponents and of course the Lady Zags. This is NOT a Covid thread, so please post your general comments on Covid to the "Gonzaga Student Athletes Follow NCAA Protocol". Thank You.

    With that out of the way, let's get this thread started with some articles on our Lady Zags:

    From the Spokesman Review:

    Gonzaga women face South Dakota road trip in bubble with no fans, family allowed
    UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 23, 2020
    By Jim Allen
    jima@spokesman.com
    (509) 459-5437

    Three days before Thanksgiving, the COVID-19 pandemic dished out another thankless task to Gonzaga womens basketball coach Lisa Fortier.

    On Monday morning, she had to tell her players that because of soaring coronavirus numbers in South Dakota, there would be no fans allowed at the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic this weekend in Sioux Falls.

    The 21st-ranked Zags are scheduled to open the COVID-shortened season Saturday against Oklahoma. They will play South Dakota on Sunday and top-ranked South Carolina on Monday.

    For the players families, that meant no loved ones in attendance at games, not even a hug outside the Sanford Pentagon arena.

    For players whose loved ones had planned to make the season-opening trip, that was devastating news.

    My family was going to be there, said Melody Kempton, a junior from Post Falls. Not anymore.

    At least Kempton will get to spend Thanksgiving at home before flying to South Dakota on Friday. Most of the others will get a catered meal on campus, Fortier said.

    In a normal year, out-of-towners would have dined at the Fortier home.

    But were not allowed to do that this year, Fortier said.
    https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...trip-in-bubbl/

    ZagDad
    In an article in the Spokesman-Review, which I can't find again (sorry) they discussed some of the precautions our Lady Zags and the tournament directors are taking to try and keep our student athletes as safe as they can be.

    - The Lady Zags have chartered a larger plane so the players and staff have more room to spread out.
    - While permitted in the past, most of the high dollar contributors are not going to be allowed to charter out with the Zags.
    - Once on the ground, the Lady Zags will be picked up in a disinfected bus, that only they get to use to transport to the hotel.
    - The Lady Zags will have their own floor at the hotel and will be given access to their own conference room for meetings, meals, etc.

    Been watching some of the early men's games at the Bad Boy Mowers Classic. There have been no fans at the games as has been a recent change. Players and announcers are pulled back a little further from the court than normal. The announcers have plexiglass partitions installed between each announcer.

    There is no way to be 100% safe, but if you have made the decision that you are going to play, it looks like both Gonzaga and the Bad Boy Mowers tournament officials have done a good job at minimizing the risk.

    ZagDad
