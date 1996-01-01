Thread: Lady Zag - South Dakota Tournament Thread

Gonzaga women face South Dakota road trip in bubble with no fans, family allowed

UPDATED: Mon., Nov. 23, 2020By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437Three days before Thanksgiving, the COVID-19 pandemic dished out another thankless task to Gonzaga womens basketball coach Lisa Fortier.On Monday morning, she had to tell her players that because of soaring coronavirus numbers in South Dakota, there would be no fans allowed at the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic this weekend in Sioux Falls.The 21st-ranked Zags are scheduled to open the COVID-shortened season Saturday against Oklahoma. They will play South Dakota on Sunday and top-ranked South Carolina on Monday.For the players families, that meant no loved ones in attendance at games, not even a hug outside the Sanford Pentagon arena.For players whose loved ones had planned to make the season-opening trip, that was devastating news.My family was going to be there, said Melody Kempton, a junior from Post Falls. Not anymore.At least Kempton will get to spend Thanksgiving at home before flying to South Dakota on Friday. Most of the others will get a catered meal on campus, Fortier said.In a normal year, out-of-towners would have dined at the Fortier home.But were not allowed to do that this year, Fortier said.